News

China Business News 2022-12-29 12:47:41

The Civil Aviation Administration of China issued the “Notice on Resuming the Work Plan for International Passenger Flights”, which will be implemented from January 8, 2023. Specific measures include: no longer implementing “five ones” and “one country, one policy” and other regulatory measures for international passenger flights, and Chinese and foreign airlines operate scheduled passenger flights in accordance with bilateral transportation agreements. Gradually resume the acceptance of applications for international passenger charter flights by Chinese and foreign airlines, and fully restore the pre-epidemic procedures and requirements for the 2023 summer and autumn flight seasons; resume accepting applications for inbound business jets according to the pre-epidemic procedures.

