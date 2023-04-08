At least 9 people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured, today, Saturday, as a result of a clan conflict in the countryside of Raqqa Governorate, in northeastern Syria.

A medical source in the city of Raqqa told the German News Agency, “9 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded, including a critical condition, and 3 of them were transferred to hospitals in the capital, Damascus, as a result of the clan conflict in the town of Hamarat, east of the city of Raqqa.”

The source confirmed that the clashes are still continuing and that cars are still transporting injured people, pointing out that all roads leading to the eastern countryside of Raqqa have been completely cut off.

One of the notables of the town of Al-Hamrat, who asked not to be named, said, “The situation got out of control after the news of the killing of 7 people from one clan, and that the villages of the town of Al-Hamrat, which extends for more than 15 kilometers, are now witnessing confrontations or even real battles, and the death toll may be higher.” Dozens of injured.”

The source accused the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of not interfering and merely watching the people fighting with light and medium weapons.

The regions of northern and eastern Syria are characterized by a tribal and clan character, where the authority of the tribe and clan remains the first, despite the multiplicity of authorities there.

The areas controlled by the “SDF” forces are witnessing a state of security chaos, fighting and clan confrontations almost daily. Yesterday, Thursday, the town of Al-Tayyana in the northeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor experienced real clashes between two families in the town, during which deaths and injuries occurred.

The town of Al-Karama in the eastern countryside of Raqqa was previously known for violent confrontations at the end of last August. This led to deaths and injuries, in addition to the attack of hundreds of residents of the town of Karama, 40 kilometers east of the city of Raqqa, on the city of Raqqa, burning, destroying shops and cars, and cutting off all roads leading to the city of Raqqa from the east.