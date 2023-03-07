Authorities managed to capture two men, aged 27 and 32, in flagrante delicto, who were caught carrying out equine animal sacrifice on a farm located in the rural area of ​​that municipality.

According to SIJIN investigators, the complaint from a human source became known, and after monitoring it was confirmed that the horse meat was sold as beef, in commercial public establishments and in nearby municipalities.

The slaughterhouse was discovered in the village of Las Rosas in the municipality of Mesetas, where the subjects who were carrying out the illegal activity of animal sacrifice were captured.

During the police operation, the seizure of nearly a thousand kilograms of equine meat product valued at five million pesos was achieved, as well as a van-type vehicle.

In coordination with the Secretary of Health of the municipality of Mesetas, the seized equine meat product was transferred to the bovine slaughter plant of that jurisdiction for its final disposal. Residues and meat product were denatured and/or destroyed.

The captured subjects were presented and left at the disposal of the local Prosecutor’s Office No. 04 of Granada, where they must answer judicially and criminally for the crimes of corruption of food, medical products or prophylactic material, and against the life, physical and emotional integrity of animals.

Source: Meta Police

