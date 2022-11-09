The employee of a cleaning company, a 51-year-old from Istrana, was arrested by the carabinieri for aggravated theft and is now under house arrest. The woman is accused of stealing money on several occasions that she was in the safety deposit box of a garden supply company in Casale sul Sile.

The shortfall

The story dates back to a week ago when the owners of the Casale company noticed the lack of money from a safe deposit box kept in an office and immediately reported the fact, suspecting that the thief was the cleaning lady. of an external company.

In agreement with the military, the holders photocopied the banknotes of various denominations from the cash register.

The trap

In the early morning of last Thursday, after having verified yet another theft, the owners of the company asked for the intervention of the carabinieri through the operations center of the Provincial Command.

In the first instance, the patrol of the Dosson station was invited to the scene, joined immediately afterwards by the colleagues from Casale sul Sile, who, after having found the shortfall of 150 euros in 50 bills, summoned the cleaning lady to the office , they expressed their suspicions asking her to spontaneously hand over the money, otherwise they would have proceeded to the personal search.

The confession

The woman, after an initial reticence, confessed to the theft and handed over the three banknotes, whose registration numbers corresponded to those photocopied previously and which were returned to their legitimate owners.

The subsequent investigations, also conducted with a careful examination of the images of the video surveillance system, made it possible to ascertain the woman’s responsibility in two other thefts of cash, for a total of 470 euros.