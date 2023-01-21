1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

Rainfall is scarce in most parts of the country, and snowfall occurs in Xinjiang, Tibet and other places: From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation in most parts of the country is scarce, with light to moderate snowfall in northern Xinjiang and western Tibet, and local heavy snowfall; Chongqing, southwestern Guizhou, Light rain occurred in eastern Guangdong, Fujian, and southern Zhejiang.

2. Facts abroad

Heavy rain and snow in western Europe and central America: In the past 24 hours, eastern Northern Europe, central and southern Western Europe, central Europe, northern and western Eastern Europe, central and southern West Siberia, southern Central Siberia, western and central Russian Far East, Lake Baikal, Mongolian Plateau Light to moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow or blizzard in northern, southern Alaska Peninsula, southwestern Canada, Great Lakes region, western and northeastern United States; Philippine Islands, eastern Indochina Peninsula, Malay Peninsula, tropical islands in Southeast Asia , Western and northern Australia, New Zealand, most of southern Europe, the western coast and central part of the United States, the western Amazonian Plain, and the northern Brazilian plateau experienced light to moderate rain, and heavy or heavy rain occurred in some areas.

Strong cooling in West Siberia and other places: In the past 24 hours, the temperature in north-central West Siberia, Central Europe, eastern Nordic, central America, and the Labrador Peninsula has dropped by 3-6°C. The temperature in some parts of the peninsula and other places dropped by more than 10°C.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) Rainy weather in southern China

From the 21st to the 23rd, there were light to moderate rains in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China; northern Xinjiang, southern Gansu, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern North China, northern Huanghuai, central and southern Northeast China, etc. There is light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, there is heavy snow in Tacheng and some areas along the Tianshan Mountains in northern Xinjiang.

(2) There will be strong winds and cooling weather in the central and eastern regions

From the 22nd to the 24th, a new wave of cold air will affect the central and eastern regions of my country. Most areas will drop in temperature by 4-8°C, and some areas in central Inner Mongolia, central and southern Northeast China, and eastern and southern Jiangnan will drop by 10-14°C. Above 16°C, the above-mentioned areas will have 4-6 winds, gusts 7-8, 6-8 winds in the eastern and southern sea areas, 9-10 gusts, and sand and dust weather in parts of the northwest.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Strong rain and snow in central and eastern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in eastern and southern Alaska, central and western Canada, the coastal plain of Hudson Bay, western Labrador Peninsula, the Great Lakes region, the Midwest and Northeast of the United States, There were heavy snowfalls in some areas; light to moderate rains and local heavy rains in places such as the south-central coast of the United States and eastern Mexico.

In addition, western Northern Europe, southwestern and northeastern Eastern Europe, eastern Western Europe, central Europe, northern southern Europe and other places had light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snowstorms; eastern and southern southern Europe had light to moderate rain and local Heavy rain.

(2) There was heavy precipitation in the northern part of Madagascar

In the next three days, due to the influence of the residual cloud system of the tropical depression, there will be moderate to heavy rain in the north-central part of Madagascar, of which there will be heavy rain to heavy rain in the northern part of Madagascar.

(3) High temperature weather in central and western Australia and other places

In the next three days, parts of western and central Australia, northern Argentina and other places will have high-temperature weather, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally up to about 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 21 to 08:00 on January 22, there were cases in parts of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Northeast China, eastern central Inner Mongolia, southern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, southwestern Shanxi, northern Jiangsu, southern Qinghai, and southeastern Tibet. Light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, there are local heavy snows (5-9 mm) along the Tianshan Mountains in northern Xinjiang; parts of southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, and central and eastern South China. Light rain, moderate rain in parts of eastern Jiangnan and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, Shandong Peninsula, and Liaodong Peninsula (see Figure 1). There will be northerly or northeast winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea.

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 21 to 08:00 on January 22)

From 08:00 on January 22 to 08:00 on January 23, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Beijing, eastern and southern Jilin, northern Liaoning, northern Shandong Peninsula, and northern Gansu; There was light rain in parts of the south, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, and most of South China. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, northern North China, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 2). There will be winds of magnitude 5 to 7 in the Bohai Sea and the East China Sea, and gusts of magnitude 8.

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 22 to 08:00 on January 23)

From 08:00 on January 23 to 08:00 on January 24, there were light to moderate snow in parts of eastern North China, eastern and northern Shandong, and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang; parts of eastern Southwest China, Jiangnan, South China, and most of Taiwan Island There is light rain in the area, and moderate rain in parts of eastern Jiangnan and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, the eastern part of Northwest China, the southern part of Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai, and eastern Jiangnan (see Figure 3). There will be winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the central and southern Yellow Sea, the southern East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the ocean to the east of Taiwan.

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 23 to 08:00 on January 24)

