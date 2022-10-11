Original title: Coconut Group’s initial live broadcast and overturned: a true reflection of the decay of innovation consciousness

Recently, the media has noticed that the official account of Hainan Coconut Group’s Douyin has begun to enter the live broadcast delivery, but the style of the live broadcast room has caused a lot of controversy. #Coconut Group’s live streaming style leads to controversy# once on the Baidu hot search list. This may seem new, but not surprising.

I looked at the scene of the Coconut Group’s live broadcast room. Four beauties in tights were holding the product and twisting their bodies… What is the style in the TV commercial, what is the style in the live broadcast room. Netizens complained one after another: “As expected of drinking from childhood to adulthood, the image of coconut tree beauties is exactly the same as that seen since childhood” “Always walking on the front line of rubbing the edge”.

However, its live broadcast was not smooth, and several times it was cut off by the platform within a few minutes of the broadcast. In the face of the controversy, on October 8, the relevant person in charge of the Coconut Group responded to the media that the live broadcast was set up because of product needs, but it was unclear what netizens commented on the live broadcast room, and the relevant situation was temporarily unknown.

The person in charge is not clear, and the hearts of the masses are open. It can be seen that the Coconut Group has also made up its mind this time, and will make a name for itself in the world of live streaming. Moving “Earth Desires” directly to the live broadcast room is of course a lack of technical content, but the “simple and rude” performance is very telling. Its “marketing idea” is to chase traffic and be good at what it is. After all, in the previous live broadcast rooms, the eye-catching effect of the “edge rubbing tactics” can be intuitively reflected. Because of this, some netizens also complained about the Coconut Group: What’s wrong with bringing goods in such a live broadcast? Don’t some live studios do the same?

This seems reasonable, but it ignores the fact that the state’s governance of the chaos of online live broadcasts is getting stricter. In order to strengthen the standardized management of the online live broadcast industry and promote the healthy and orderly development of the industry, new regulations at the national level have been released frequently, especially in February 2021, the State Internet Information Office, the National Office of the “Crackdown on Pornography and Illegal Law”, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, The Ministry of Public Security and other seven ministries and commissions jointly issued the “Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Standardized Management of Webcasting”, which pointed to the lack of main responsibility, poor content ecology, uneven quality of anchors, and confusion in commercial marketing in the Webcasting industry. As far as the public eye can see, it is an indisputable fact that “edge wipes” have been rectified one by one, and the network ecology has improved.

Under this circumstance, Coconut Group, as the “leader” in the “earth and wind” advertising industry and a “newcomer” in the live broadcast and delivery industry, seems to have misjudged the situation.

In recent years, Coconut Group has gotten into trouble several times for its bold advertising. In 2016, Coconut Group launched the design of volcanic rock mineral water “chest mold bottle”, which is eye-catching. In 2019, Coconut Coconut Juice changed to new packaging, and the image of “big breasted beauty” and the copywriting featuring “breast enhancement artifact” are very eye-catching. Coconut Group paid the price for this, and was fined 200,000 yuan by the market supervision and management department for obstructing social public order or violating good social customs. In addition, Coconut Group was severely fined for posting many recruitment advertisements that violated the good social customs.

After hitting so many “south walls”, you must have come to your senses, right? Who knows, this company is still so persistent. To be honest, those who are familiar with the “Coconut Style” know that the Coconut Live Room has been restrained a lot this time, and there is no “sense of exposure” in the past. Therefore, it can be regarded as a “scale” test. But it is certain that this kind of temptation will not work. Coconut Group can dispel this idea as soon as possible.

In the coconut juice market, Coconut Group has been popular for many years, and its products have a high reputation among the people. But in the current market, Coconut faces strong competition from many new brands. In this situation, it is a normal reaction for Coconut to seek a breakthrough. However, under the circumstance that the business format has undergone great changes, it is still relying on the means of attracting attention to “overcome obstacles”, which can be said to be a true reflection of the decline in innovation awareness and marketing confidence. After such tossing, are you not afraid of being disgusted and voting with your feet? How to bring the marketing strategy back to a scientific and rational track is an urgent issue for Coconut Group.(Gorikawa)