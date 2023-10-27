Collective bargaining dispute: Ver.di is calling for strikes in retail across the country

The ver.di union has called for strikes nationwide this Friday. Tens of thousands of strikers are expected in retail, wholesale and foreign trade, it said in a statement. After more than half a year of collective bargaining, there is neither a collective agreement nor an improved offer from employers, said ver.di board member Silke Zimmer.

In retail, the union is demanding 2.50 euros more wages per hour, but at least 13.50 euros. In wholesale and foreign trade, ver.di wants a wage increase of 13 percent or 425 euros more per month. The term should be twelve months. The employer side currently offers up to 8.5 percent more for a term of 24 months. This includes a one-time inflation compensation premium.

“More money in your wallet”

According to ver.di, a saleswoman who works 130 hours a month receives around 2,260 euros gross, and a wholesale picker in Saxony receives 2,358 euros. “These two examples make it clear that retail employees currently do not know how they will pay the increased prices for food, rent, electricity and gasoline,” said Zimmer. They often have no reserves. “Employees now need more money in their wallets to compensate for the massive real wage losses caused by high inflation,” said the ver.di board member.

The next rounds of negotiations for wholesale and foreign trade will take place on October 30th in Hesse and for retail on November 1st in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

