Colombia defeats Israel in the Sub 20 World Cup

The Colombian team beat Israel 1-2 this Sunday after starting losing and added their first three points in Group C of the U-20 World Cup that is played in Argentina.

A great goal from captain Gustavo Puerta at minute 90 sealed the victory for the South Americans, who had goalkeeper Luis Marquinez as a great figure.

Before, Oscar Cortés was in charge of equalizing the game finishing off a penalty well sanctioned by the referee of the match after going to the VAR.

A powerful shot from Dor Tugeman that found a good response from Marquinez became the first dangerous play after eight minutes.

Applauded by the thousands of Colombian fans who arrived at the stadium in the city of La Plata, the number 1 began to leave his mark on the field there.

At the end of the first part and when Israel generated two very clear options through Tay Abed, Marquinez drowned out the cry of the number 15 with a sensational save.

Before and after a good play by Roy Revivo, the midfielder failed when the goalkeeper and the defense could do nothing to avoid the first goal.

On the other side, those led by Héctor Cárdenas turned the attack to the sides and there the one who stood out was Yaser Asprilla, generating the most dangerous plays for the defense led by Stav Lemkim.

At the start of the second half, goalkeeper Tomer Tzarfati stood out when he emulated his colleague with a spectacular save against a shot by captain Gustavo Puerta.

At that moment and when it seemed that Colombia would control the actions, an exit from Israel through the left sector turned into a penalty after a foul by Édier Ocampo inside the area.

At 56 minutes, Tugeman took responsibility and collapsed the wall built by Marquinez to make it 1-0.

Colombia went on the attack and soon found its prize. A handball from Ilay Feingold inside the area turned into a penalty that Cortés exchanged for a goal after 74 minutes of play.

Another good save by Marquinez and an incredible mistake by the Colombian attack could turn the result to one side or the other.

At 90 minutes and when it seemed that the game ended evenly, a powerful shot from captain Puerta left Israel’s goalkeeper with no options and sealed Colombia’s 1-2 victory.

With their victory, the South Americans climbed to first place in a group also made up of Senegal and Japan, which will meet at 6:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) in the same stadium.