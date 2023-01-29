Home News Colombian gang is tried in Spain for money laundering
Colombian gang is tried in Spain for money laundering

Illegal activities to which is added the “in charge of physical assaults and murders, included within what is called in slang as ‘hit man'”, underlines a letter from the Public Ministry.

To do this, he adds, “he used a group of subordinate persons (the other defendants)”, in order to “receive the money, guard it and make payments and transfers to third parties, as well as to assume the formal ownership of certain assets borne with money of criminal origin.

The United States drug enforcement agency, the DEA, warned in 2018 of the existence of South American “brokers” in charge of requesting in European countries, among them Spain, the collection of money for its subsequent laundering from the large-scale sale of drugs.

Some of these requests were aimed at finding a person in Madrid to collect and send to Colombia 690,000 euros of illegal origin, says the prosecutor.

A report by the Spanish Civil Guard quantifies at 2,644,985 euros the amounts that the defendants “hid and introduced into the traffic and legal circuit through the aforementioned operation of buying and selling and acting as front men for vehicles and through unjustified increases and refunds and impositions with cash or transfers”.

