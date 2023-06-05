Colombian Watergate? The faces of the Sarabia and Benedetti scandal

The scandal broke out precisely because of the nanny’s confessions in an interview with Revista Semana, where denounced abuse of power by the head of officeassuring that he suffered all kinds of psychological attacks in the polygraph and even that the moment was so terrifying for him that he came to think that he would never get out of there again.

“They did a polygraph on me and they told me: ‘You can make fun of that device, but you can’t make fun of us. He’s not going home tonight, dHere he is in prison, and we are going to raid all his brothers and you‘”, Meza told Semana Magazine.

According to the woman, around two in the afternoon on January 30, a UNP driver who worked for Sarabia picked her up to take her to the test, even though she did not want it. “She had to go or go,” said the woman, revealing that when she arrived at the Palace there was no record of her admission and that the test would have lasted about four hours.

When leaving there, after being strongly pressured, the most telling thing about the situation ended up being Marelbys chats with his brother, to whom he told what had happened. “They had my phone, that’s why I hadn’t called you, you know that I avoid problems as much as possible and see”, was one of the messages that the woman sent that night, who added a video showing her exact location.

From then on, the former babysitter assured that both she and some of her relatives would have been victims of surveillance and even arbitrary searches.

Chapter Benedetti and blackmail

In the midst of the scandal after the interview with Marelbys Meza, strange accusations began to be raised between Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti, then ambassador to Venezuela, who would have been behind an alleged plot against the chief of staff. A version that points to the fact that, apparently, the power of the chief of office would have begun to bother certain circles of the government itself.

To understand this situation a bit, one must start from the fact that Sarabia, 28 years old, began her professional career as a political adviser in Congress hand in hand with the Partido de la U. In this environment, she shared work scenarios with her husband Andrés Parra, who served as Benedetti’s adviser. In the end, it was this relationship that ended up linking her to Gustavo Petro in the campaign and then what is already known about her: she became the woman behind power (as many described her).