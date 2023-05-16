Colombians support and approve the work of President Nayib Bukele – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 21

The President, Nayib Bukele, gains popularity on an international scale, gaining support and sympathy for his outstanding work in favor of Salvadorans on issues of public security and others that benefit the population.

According to a Datexco survey, 55% of Colombians want their country to be governed by a President like Nayib Bukele.

The results were shared on Twitter by the candidate for mayor of Cali, Jaime Arizabaleta, who wants to imitate the security policies of the Salvadoran president.

“55% of Colombians want a president like Nayib Bukele and 58% disapprove of the management of President Gustavo Petro,” summarized Dato World.

Recently, the Colombian president attacked the security policies promoted in El Salvador to combat gangs.