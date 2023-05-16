Grupo Energía Bogotá earned $840,221 million in the first quarter

Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB) recorded net attributable profit of $840,221 million Colombian pesos (170 million euros), 25.2% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s results report .

The financial vice president of GEB, Jorge Andrés Tabares Ángel, explained that these positive results are due to the “solid” operating capabilities of the company, the diversification of its businesses and the improvement in the profile of the dividends received from its investments.

In terms of turnover, the energy company increased its revenue by 36.7%, to 2.12 trillion Colombian pesos (431 million euros).

For its part, the gross operating result (Ebitda) increased by 21.8% compared to the first three months of 2022, reaching a figure of 2.6 trillion Colombian pesos (528.6 million euros).