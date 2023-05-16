Home » Grupo Energía Bogotá earned $840,221 million in the first quarter
News

Grupo Energía Bogotá earned $840,221 million in the first quarter

by admin
Grupo Energía Bogotá earned $840,221 million in the first quarter

Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB) recorded net attributable profit of $840,221 million Colombian pesos (170 million euros), 25.2% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s results report .

The financial vice president of GEB, Jorge Andrés Tabares Ángel, explained that these positive results are due to the “solid” operating capabilities of the company, the diversification of its businesses and the improvement in the profile of the dividends received from its investments.

In terms of turnover, the energy company increased its revenue by 36.7%, to 2.12 trillion Colombian pesos (431 million euros).

For its part, the gross operating result (Ebitda) increased by 21.8% compared to the first three months of 2022, reaching a figure of 2.6 trillion Colombian pesos (528.6 million euros).

See also  Hernán Luque asks Argentina for political asylum |

You may also like

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy