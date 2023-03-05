With the opening of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the eyes of the world are focused on Beijing. What are the highlights and highlights of this year’s National Two Sessions?

Wang Jian, a special commentator of Jiangsu TV station, believes that the two sessions are a major event in the political life of the party and the country. There are a few key words this year:

The first one is called the beginning year. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. How to fully promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization is highly anticipated by everyone. One thing that is very exciting to the cadres and masses in Jiangsu is that General Secretary Xi Jinping will participate in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to the Jiangsu delegation is not only very important to Jiangsu, but also will point out the way forward for how to promote Chinese-style modernization across the country.

The second is the new year. This year coincides with the year of re-election, and there are many new faces among the representatives. In addition, new leaders of state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be elected. What kind of spirit they will take up their new positions will also attract everyone’s attention.

The third key word is the year of institutional reform. Part of the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan” was submitted to the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress for deliberation in accordance with legal procedures. Whether it can further improve the level of modernization of the governance system and governance capabilities, so as to better promote Chinese-style modernization, is also highly regarded by everyone. expectations.

The fourth keyword is the Year of Endeavor. This year, the people of the whole country are fully motivated, and they must work hard at the level of economic and social development to achieve better results. In addition, this year marks the 45th anniversary of reform and opening up and the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative. How to deploy and open up this year is also one of the contents that everyone is looking forward to.

The spring in Beijing is bright and beautiful in March. At this grand meeting of the appointment of spring, we will surely be able to gather wisdom and strength to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. On the way to rush for the exam, we will create more brilliant and brilliant achievements.

(Jiangsu Radio, Film and Television General Station, Financial Media News Center reporter/Chen Chao, Yang Guoshen, Yang Qichen)