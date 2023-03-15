This Wednesday, March 15, Radar País reaches its second anniversary, during which time it has stood out for bringing the most relevant news from El Salvador and the world impartially to its viewers.

Radar is a new way of bringing news, through its different platforms such as television and different social networks, having a wide reception both nationally and abroad.

For the producer of Radar País, Andrés Martínez, working in this medium has been one of his best experiences as a professional, revealing that one of his greatest satisfactions is to observe how the newscast reaches multiple viewers around the world through the social networks, achieving more than 500 thousand views on Tik Tok.

“As a producer of Radar País, it has been something unique that has happened personally, I feel fulfilled in exercising what I have studied, it is a beautiful experience and it helps to learn more about the reality that is lived in the country and the world. Being able to bring real information, not according to a political guideline, is the most important thing”he expressed.

Likewise, he shared that one of his objectives is to make Radar País one of the news programs most identified by Salvadorans in the country and abroad.

On the other hand, the newscaster Claudia Martínez, who has been part of the Radar País team of presenters since March 15, 2021, tells us about her experience.

“Since I was little my dream was to present news, thank God it has allowed me this wonderful opportunity, and two years in front of cameras at Radar País, thanks to TVX channel for placing their trust in me”.

Presenters of Radar País, Francisco Huezo and Claudia Martínez.

He added that Radar País is a space to credibly inform the population of the most notorious events in El Salvador and outside the borders.

“I thank the Salvadoran families for their love and allowing us to enter from Monday to Friday to the comfort of their homes”said the presenter.

Radar País has different sections, which report in a timely manner in different areas of daily events such as economy, weather, traffic and interviews.

