Home » Commission visits Hesse at “Our village has a future”.
News

Commission visits Hesse at “Our village has a future”.

by admin

HomeHesse

Created: 06/21/2023, 03:01

In the final of the nationwide competition “Our village has a future”, the evaluation committee will visit the town of Ebersburg-Weyhers in the district of Fulda this Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). In the competition of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, economic, social, cultural and ecological criteria are assessed in addition to development concepts, with which the village communities want to contribute to an attractive life in their places and make them sustainable.

Ebersburg – The second Hessian finalist, Hünfelden-Mensfelden in the Limburg-Weilburg district, wants to be examined by the commission this Thursday (10:00 a.m.).

Across Germany, 22 villages are taking part in the final. According to the ministry, a total of over 1,100 had applied. The awarded villages are to be announced on June 30th. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded, there is no overall winner. dpa

See also  "Alle Castrette" between research dishes and old "musts"

You may also like

The search continues for 3 missing fishermen off...

The great failures in the government’s legislative agenda

Three men convicted in New York for crackdown...

First Ashes Test: A tale of ‘smart’ and...

Edict 1st. notice Orlanda Whitewash

After 2000, AI painted the Asian Games |...

Red Bull Salzburg as the eternal fountain of...

Moldova Poland 3:2 – video reviews of the...

Prodeco complies with the Boquerón Socioeconomic Management Plan

Cabinet on promotion of East Germany, country life...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy