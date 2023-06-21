Commission visits Hesse at “Our village has a future”.

HomeHesse

In the final of the nationwide competition “Our village has a future”, the evaluation committee will visit the town of Ebersburg-Weyhers in the district of Fulda this Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). In the competition of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, economic, social, cultural and ecological criteria are assessed in addition to development concepts, with which the village communities want to contribute to an attractive life in their places and make them sustainable.

Ebersburg – The second Hessian finalist, Hünfelden-Mensfelden in the Limburg-Weilburg district, wants to be examined by the commission this Thursday (10:00 a.m.).

Across Germany, 22 villages are taking part in the final. According to the ministry, a total of over 1,100 had applied. The awarded villages are to be announced on June 30th. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded, there is no overall winner. dpa

