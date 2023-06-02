Committees in the Thuringian state parliament cannot start work

The left candidate for the PKK, faction leader Steffen Dittes, failed in the election. Previously, the left candidate was Sascha Bilay failed in three ballots . So far, only four representatives from the CDU, SPD and FDP have been elected to the PKK, which controls the protection of the constitution. However, the body needs five elected members.

The start of the planned committee of inquiry into the state government’s personnel policy will also have to wait. The candidate for the deputy committee chairman nominated by the AfD parliamentary group, Bjorn Höcke, did not receive the necessary majority in the election. He only got 20 votes, 58 MPs voted no. The committee of inquiry is to clarify possible mistakes made by the state government when filling management positions. The State Audit Office had previously sharply criticized the red-red-green personnel policy.