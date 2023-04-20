Home » Conformist: Why do honor and goodness flirt with fascism? | Culture | .a week
Marcello Clerici (Juraj Loj) appears at first glance as a good and honest man, an official in the service of fascist Italy. The company considers him a great party, even his mother-in-law happily married her daughter Giulia (Anežka Petrová) to him. She, in turn, seems like a naive woman who only wants to marry well and take care of her family.

For the safety of conformity, Marcello is willing to make moral compromises. He denies his personality in order to fit in with others. Giulia, on the other hand, closes her eyes to the truth in order to continue living in her own illusion, even at the cost of her own identity. Most of all, she longs to be loved.

Despite their differences, they are bound together by the sacrament of marriage, which is a safe haven for them in troubled times. Their views on life are different, but they embark on a common journey – not only to Paris, but also through life. However, secrets lie in wait for them at every turn.

