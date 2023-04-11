Health reform: Conservative Party asks that its proposals be included

In fact, the leader of the conservative community also referred to it and pointed out that no new requests are being made, only that the proposals made during the technical roundtables with the Ministry of Health that were not taken into account are added.

“Here we are not adding new songs. Here we are including in a package of 133 proposals, 12 points agreed with the national government and that were not included in the articles of the Government”, Cepeda stated, who was emphatic that as long as these requests are not taken into account “by unanimous decision” the party cannot accompany.

Faced with the issue, the conservative senator Marcos Daniel Pineda also spoke and added that the community is aware of the changes that are required in the health sector, however, greater guarantees are required in favor of the sustainability of the system.

“He @soyconservador will NOT support the #ReformalALaSalud proposed by the National Government. We are aware that there are things to improve, but we do not share the established project, from a technical point of view, because it puts the stability and sustainability of the system at risk”, said the Congressman.