(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, APRIL 07 – The Consortium for the protection of Pecorino romano dop will oppose with all legal means the establishment of a protected dop cacio romano, explains the president Gianni Maoddi, “not only in the sector which has 15,000 operators with a consumer turnover of around 600 million, of all geographical indications but also of the consumer, who would risk being blatantly misled when choosing the product”. At the same time, the Consortium will launch a battle with the European institutions against the order of the Cassation “which unjustly recognizes the legitimacy of the use of a brand that follows the name of the historic DOP”.



“The application for recognition of the cacio romano dop has been archived on several occasions by the Ministry of Agriculture – recalls the Consortium – it is not clear how a questionable use of an individual brand limited in time and not corresponding to any production tradition can now become a competitor dop, with the concrete risk of undermining the tenacity of thousands of companies”.



As for the Cassation, Maoddi goes on the attack: “The order effectively declares the existence of Roman cheese on the market legitimate, underlining that there is no assonance that could create confusion between the two products or mislead consumers. This incredible decision of the judges of the supreme court throws away years of sacrifices and hard work, and even worse the request for recognition of a dop”. Hence an appeal to politics: “It must mobilize with us”.



