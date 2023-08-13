Home » Construction of a new bridge over the Sensunapan River begins in Sonsonate
Construction of a new bridge over the Sensunapan River begins in Sonsonate

Construction of a new bridge over the Sensunapan River begins in Sonsonate

Ago 12, 2023, 14:47 pm

On this day, the Ministry of Public Works started a new bridge over the Sensunapán River, which will connect and improve the roads between the municipalities of Sonsonate and Sonzacate.

“All the families of Sonzacate and Sonsonate had asked for years to build a new bridge over the Sensunapan River, because the old one was one lane and had no pedestrian access,” said the head of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez.

The institution’s crews will change the old bridge, which is 60 years old, for one with two lanes and will include a safe pedestrian walkway for its users. It is estimated that more than 6,000 vehicles pass through this bridge daily.

