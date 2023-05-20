Home » CONSTRUCTION OF NORTH YATAITY DISTRICT HOSPITAL ADVANCES « News cde
YATAITY DEL NORTE (Special Envoy) In contact with Father Cristian Paiva, from the Yataity Solidario District Coordinator, he comments on Matinal 1+1 (620 AM) about the meeting they had yesterday with the Vice Minister of Health, Dr. Hernán Martínez, in where they were talking about the continuity of the work in this transition stage and in the new period of government that is coming, they received the guarantee that the work will continue without problems since it is foreseen in the budget.

They also hope that by the month of August one of the blocks of the work can be enabled, taking into account the progress it presents. It will have a total of 3 blocks.

Likewise, yesterday a delegation headed by Arch Leticia Herreros of the MSPBS were verifying the work and submitting a report in order to continue with the work.

There is great expectation for the construction since it will represent comprehensive health care for the district and surrounding districts.

