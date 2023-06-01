Home » Construction that endangers the lives of residents in Los Almendros
Construction that endangers the lives of residents in Los Almendros

It has become a danger for residents around 11th Street with Carrera 19B, near the Sagrado Corazón De Jesús Parish in the Los Almendros neighborhood, in the north of Santa Marta, due to construction.

It turns out that the workers in the construction of a house irresponsibly remove the rubble and throw it all over the front, hindering the pedestrian crossing, forcing the inhabitants of the sector to get off the road to be able to pass. To this and to the garbage can that has become the corner, it is added that the power pole located there is about to collapse, which could generate a tragedy if the relevant attention is not paid by the power company. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

