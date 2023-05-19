Contemporary art competition ‘Alfredo Paglione’, here are the winners

They were awarded this morning, during a well-attended awards ceremony held in the Council Chamber of the Province of Chietithe winners of “Alfredo Paglione” Contemporary Art Competitionthis year dedicated to the theme “The Colors of Nature“.

“I express my warmest congratulations to the students who have created these wonderful works, sculptures and installations, all truly deserving of attention and recognition. I extend my thanks to them for expressing and sharing their creativity, to the teachers and managers of our Artistic High Schools, to the former Prefect of Chieti, Armando Forgione, creator of the initiative together with the late Alfredo Paglione, after whom we named the competition, and to the president of the Image Foundation, Luciano Di Tizio. This initiative aimed at promoting among young people, the love for art in its various forms and the attention for the world in which we all live is destined to become a fixed appointment over the years”, said the president of the Province of Chieti, Francis Menna.

“Once again this year the winning combination of public and private institutions has made it possible to achieve the excellent result that we admire today. A virtuous circuit that is increasingly consolidating in this beautiful province, rich in art treasures and natural beauties. In this stimulating environment, young people are growing up who are trying to establish themselves and this competition must represent a beautiful and unique opportunity for the students of the Artistic High Schools, as well as being a moment of growth and, at the same time, of verifying their own artistic potential”, he comments the president of the competition jury, former Prefect of Chieti, Armando Forgione.

“I am particularly happy that the first event dedicated to the memory of Alfredo Paglione is precisely this competition reserved for young people, a competition he strongly desired and appreciated, in the belief that art improves the existence of those who benefit from it and those who create it, like the kids, who with great ability and creativity have participated with very valuable works”, declares the president of the Image Foundation, Luciano DiTizio.

All the winners of the “Alfredo Paglione” contemporary art competition, reserved for male and female students of the three art high schools in the Province of Chieti:

Painting and Drawing Section

1st prize (1,500 euro scholarship from Tenth 8):Ilaria Bucci, Artistic High School of Vasto “Pantini-Pudente” for the work “Honeyfrom the growingbee”; 2° premio (scholarship 1,000 euros from Chamber of Commerce): Claudia RapposelliArt School of Chieti “Nicola da Guardiagrele” for the work “The palette of the seasons”; 3rd prize (scholarship 500 euros from Toto): Arianna Mattucci, Artistic High School of Lanciano “G. Palizzi” for the work “Shades of Freedom”.

Jewelery and Fashion Section

1st prize (Scholarship 1,500 euros from Toto): Andrea Marino, Patrizio Sferrella, Emanuele Zulli, Artistic High School of Lanciano “G. Palizzi” for the work“Artist by nature”; 2nd first (scholarship 1,000 euros from Desma 8): Andrea Gasbarri Art School of Chieti “Nicola da Guardiagrele” for the work “Green word”; 3rd prize (Scholarship 500 euros from Ancient feud): Simone TerziniArt School of Chieti “Nicola da Guardiagrele” for the work “fragments”.

Plastic-sculptural and Installation Disciplines Section

1st prize (Scholarship 1,500 euros from Ancient feud): Anevay Rossi, Artistic High School of Lanciano “G. Palizzi” for the work “Imperceptible but real”; 2nd prize (Scholarship 1,000 euros from Toto): Anna Men, Artistic High School of Lanciano “G. Palizzi” for the work “In memorian et metamorphosin”; 3rd prize (Scholarship 500 euros from Desma 8): Julia TamburrinoArtistic High School of Vasto “Pantini-Pudente” for the work “Cnidarians”.

Further recognitions were awarded with the following special prizes: for the best relevance to the proposed theme, Emmanuel Palmieri, Artistic High School of Lanciano “G. Palizzi”, for the work “What is right” (500 euro scholarship from Di Vincenzo Dino); for the originality and for the particular meaning of the idea expressed, Federica Bucci, Artistic High School of Lanciano “G. Palizzi”, for the work “The Darkened Beauty” (scholarship 400 euros from Aptar Italia); for the particular attention to the theme of nature in its essential complexity, Alexandra SalvatoreArt School of Chieti “Nicola da Guardiagrele”, for the work “The sea was frequent” (voucher worth 200 euros from D’Auria Distilleries).

Furthermore, nine purchase vouchers were handed out as reports of merit to the three best works of each artistic high school, not already classified in the other categories.

For the Art School of Vasto “Pantini-Pudente”: Caterina Raspa for the opera”portable garden” (voucher worth 100 euros from D’Auria Distillerie); Luana D’Ercole for the opera”Through perspectives”, (voucher worth 75 euros from Bper); Frances Parente for the opera”colored leaves” (voucher worth 75 euros from Bper).

For the Art School of Chieti “Nicola da Guardiagrele”: Noemi Pavone for the opera”Soul Blue-Redemption Yellow-Spring Red (the primaries of human nature) (voucher worth 100 euros from D’Auria Distillerie); Nicole Puddu for the opera”Rejection” (voucher worth 75 euros from Bper); Daniel Conafor the opera”Olea” (voucher worth 75 euros from Bper).

For the Liceo Artistico of Lanciano “G. palizzi”: Lisa Fiore for the opera “Ithe silence, the leaves, the order, the water” (voucher worth 100 euros from D’Auria Distillerie); ShibataAshely for the opera”trap of nature” (bvalue of 75 euros from Bper); Andrew DiPietrofor the opera”The harmonious depths of the sea” (voucher worth 75 euros from Bper).

The competition jury: president, Armando Forgioneformer Prefect of Chieti and creator of the Award together with the late Alfredo Paglione; Francis Mennapresident of the Province of Chieti;Luciano DiTiziopresident of the Image Foundation; Maria Cristina Ricciardiprofessor at the “Gabriele d’Annunzio” University, Department of Letters Arts Social Sciences; Nicoletta DiFrancescopresident of the WWF Chieti-breaking latest news; Bruno Di Pietrowell-known artist; Cynthia DiVincenzopresident of the ETS “Garden of Public Readings… and more” e responsible for the secretariat of the award.