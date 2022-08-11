Listen to the audio version of the article

Strengthened controls on procurement and in particular on those of the NRP. Regularity and transparency of the procedures are monitored. But also a monitoring on the market and on construction sites for the construction materials and products used. These are the aspects on which the Guardia di Finanza renews its support to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility (MIMS). This is established by the memorandum of understanding signed by the general commander of the yellow flames, general Giuseppe Zafarana, and minister Enrico Giovannini.

Collaboration in defense of the interests of the state

An agreement that renews the collaboration between the institutions and also aims at strengthening actions to prevent, research and combat violations to the detriment of the economic and financial interests of the State and of the European Union connected to the investments managed by Mims.

Shared information

From an operational point of view, the sharing of data and information is envisaged, as well as the possibility of organizing meetings, seminars and courses for both the personnel of the Guardia di Finanza and the ministry. The common commitment testifies to the “common commitment aimed at strengthening the lines of defense of legality”, as underlined by a press release of the general command of the Yellow Flames. At stake, in fact, are the high public investments included in the National Plan for Recruitment and Resilience (Pnrr) and in the Complementary National Plan, for which MIMs has an endowment of over 61 billion euros.

The previous agreement with the General Accounting

The agreement is paired with the one signed on December 17, 2021 with the State General Accounting Office, to which the Ministry of Infrastructure has already joined, to make the system of controls on the resources financed by the NRP more efficient.