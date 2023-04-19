Copa Libertadores: Pereira lost 1-2 against Boca Juniors

The Colombian Deportivo Pereira was minutes away from achieving a historic victory as a visitor at La Bombonera, but a Boca in crisis managed to turn it around and defeated him 2-1 this Tuesday, in a match for the second date of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

Jimer Fory (76) marked the goal for Matecaña, absolute debutant in the Libertadores, but Boca reacted and reversed the score with goals from Peruvian Luis Advíncula (88) and Alan Varela (90+9), while the visit ended with ten due to the expulsion of Maicol Medina (90+1).

On the next date, Boca will visit the Chilean Colo Colo on May 3, and a day later, Pereira will receive the Venezuelan Monagas at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

With this result, Boca commands Group F with 4 points, while Colo Colo, Monagas and Pereira have 1.

Datasheet:

Copa Libertadores 2023 – Group F – Monday closes

Boca Juniors – Deportivo Pereira 2 – 1 (0-0)

Stadium: La Bombonera (Buenos Aires)

Referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)

Goals:

Boca Juniors: Advincula (89), Varela (90+9)

Deportivo Pereira: Fory (76)

Banns:

Boca Juniors: Valentini (36), Varela (71), Payero (88), Merentiel (90+3)

Deportivo Pereira: Rodríguez (41), Ramírez (45), Medina (54), Rodríguez (88), Angulo (90+6)

Expulsions:

Deportivo Pereira: Medina (90+1)

Lineups:

Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero – Luis Advincula, Nicolas Figal, Nicolas Valentini, Valentin Barco – Guillermo Fernandez (cap), Alan Varela, Oscar Romero (Martin Payero 69), Norberto Briasco (Miguel Merentiel 69), Dario Benedetto (Luis Vazquez 74), Sebastian Villa . . . . DT: George Almiron.

Deportivo PereiraAldair Quintana – Juan Quintero, Geisson Perea, Carlos Ramirez – Juan Zuluaga (Eber Moreno 71), Jhonny Vasquez (Maicol Medina 19), Yilmar Velazquez (cap), Johan Bocanegra (Larry Angulo 85), Jimer Fory – Arley Rodriguez, Angelo Rodriguez. DT: Alexander Restrepo.