‘Corona 19 Response Easing’… Jeonnam-do begins preparing measures to improve infectious diseases :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Actively promoting government policies such as maintenance of treatment cost support benefits

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Myung-won = Director Ji Young-mi of the Central Defense Countermeasures Headquarters (Director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is presenting measures to ease the spread of COVID-19 at the regular briefing of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (Critical Script) at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 11th. The Central Disaster Prevention and Control Headquarters announced on the same day that the Corona 19 crisis level was downgraded from ‘severe’ to ‘alert’ from June 1, and the quarantine period for confirmed patients was changed from 7-day quarantine obligation to 5-day recommendation. 2023.05.11. [email protected]

[무안=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Chang-woo = Jeonnam Province is actively informing the residents of the policy to maintain the benefits of treatment cost support while easing regulations from June in accordance with the government’s policy of ‘relaxing response to Corona 19’.

According to South Jeolla Province on the 13th, the government lowered the Corona 19 crisis alert level from ‘serious’ to ‘warning’ from June 1, and announced that it would speed up quarantine mitigation for a quick daily recovery.

With this measure, quarantine for confirmed cases will be changed from compulsory 7 days to recommended for 5 days, and the obligation to wear a mask will also be fully recommended in all places except for hospital-level or higher medical institutions and resident-type infection-vulnerable facilities.

The duty of preemptive testing once a week for workers at facilities vulnerable to infection is also changed to recommendation, and residents of facilities vulnerable to infection, such as nursing hospitals, are allowed face-to-face meetings and meals as long as they comply with quarantine rules.

The statistics of confirmed cases are announced after switching from daily to weekly units.

As such, many measures are converted into recommendations, but support for quarantine sites and minimization of public burden will be maintained until further adjustments are made.

Medical support such as home treatment and free treatment support through respiratory patient treatment centers and one-stop medical institutions, and free vaccination for all citizens will be provided without change.

Inpatient treatment costs, living support costs (for households with income below 100% of the median income), and paid vacation costs (for companies with less than 30 employees) are also maintained.

Jeonnam-do plans to actively guide and publicize and prepare for regional trends (endemic) to prevent confusion due to changing quarantine measures.

In the meantime, we have reviewed the problems of the COVID-19 response process and started to prepare measures to improve the system.

In particular, measures to improve the ‘visit culture’ will be strongly promoted. This is because it has been analyzed that visiting hospitals, which were controlled during the Corona 19 epidemic, is also effective in preventing hospital infections.

Jeonnam-do decided to cooperate closely with the Jeonnam Medical Association, Oriental Medical Association, and Hospital Association until the ‘visit culture’ naturally disappears.

Here, the process of responding to Corona 19 will be recorded so that it can be used in response to infectious diseases, and comfort and encouragement will be promoted for those who have struggled on the front lines of quarantine.

Jeonnam Governor Kim Young-rok said, “Thanks to the cooperation of the provincial residents and the local medical community, daily recovery has begun to speed up in three years and four months after the first confirmed case of Corona 19.” Please join us.”

