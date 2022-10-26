In Puglia one death and 1,319 cases, 13% of the tests

Today in Puglia there are 1,319 new cases of positivity to Covid out of 10,110 daily tests, for an incidence of 13%. One person died. The new cases are distributed as follows: in the province of Bari 377, in the province of Bat 72, in that of Brindisi 159, in that of Foggia 121, in Leccese 399 and in Tarantino 172. Other 12 people who tested positive in Puglia are resident outside the region. For seven other cases, the province is being defined. Of the 14,228 people currently positive, 159 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 10 in intensive care.

In Calabria 691 infections and one death, rate at 16%

There are 691, down compared to yesterday when there were 1,018, the new infections found in Calabria in the last 24 hours. As a fallback, the positivity rate has also fallen from just over 18 to 16.05%. There is one more death that brings the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,055. There is a decrease in hospitalizations both in the ordinary wards, – 2 (137), and in intensive care, -1 (5). The healed are increasing: 565,616 (+1,082) while the currently positive are 9,792 (-392) and the isolates at home 9,650 (-389). To date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the provincial health authorities of the Calabria Region – the total number of swabs performed is equal to 3,894,987. The people tested positive for Ccoronavirus are 578,463.

In Tuscany 2,381 new cases, average age 56 years, 13 deaths

There are 2,381 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: 366 have been confirmed with molecular swab and the other 2,015 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,462,179. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% (2,260 people) and reached 1,401,068 (95.8% of total cases). The data, relating to the progress of the pandemic, are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection. At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 50,163 positives, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. Of these 500 (12 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 19 (stable) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 13 new deaths: 8 men and 5 women with an average age of 86.3 years.

Three more deaths in Trentino, 386 new infections

There are three coronavirus deaths that have occurred in Trentino hospitals in the last 24 hours. These are two women over ninety years old, one of which is not vaccinated and suffering from other diseases and one vaccinated without comorbidities, and a man over eighty, vaccinated and with other diseases. This was reported in the daily bulletin of the provincial health services agency of Trento. There are 386 new cases of contagion, of which seven were identified using molecular swabs (out of 183 tests carried out) and 379 with antigenic agents (out of 2,003 tests). The active cases are 3,030 (-90). The hospitalized patients are 86, of which 3 in resuscitation. Yesterday nine new hospitalizations and eleven discharges were registered. The vaccinations administered are 1,266,881, of which 429,133 second doses, 342,015 third doses and 44,694 fourth doses.

Abruzzo, today 915 positive, 1709 recovered and 3 dead

There are 915 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency, net of realignments, to 584,928. The death toll of patients records 3 new cases (he is a 72 year old, while 2 deaths date back to the past few days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,704. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department, specifying the number of positive cases also includes 566,261 discharged / healed (+1,709 compared to yesterday). The currently positive in Abruzzo are 14,963 (-798 compared to yesterday). Of these, 169 patients (-4 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 7 (-2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 1,263 molecular swabs were performed (2,511,968 in total since the start of the emergency) and 4,334 antigen tests (4,470,736).