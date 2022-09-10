In Friuli Venezia Giulia 407 new cases, five deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 81 new infections have been detected on 1,459 molecular swabs. There are also 1,749 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 326 cases were detected. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 128 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Department of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are 5 deaths: 3 in Trieste and 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,391, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,349 in Trieste, 2,509 in Udine, 1,036 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 479,703 people have been positive.

753 new cases in Tuscany, four deaths

In Tuscany there are 1,383,576 cases of coronavirus positivity, 753 more than yesterday (120 confirmed with molecular swab and 633 by rapid antigen test). This was communicated by the Tuscany Region on the ascertained data, at 12 today, based on the requests of the national civil protection relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,293,477 (93.5% of total cases). Today 715 molecular swabs and 6,010 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.2% were positive. On the other hand, 1,224 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 61.5% were positive. The currently positive are 79,407 today, -0.4% compared to yesterday. There are 197 hospitalized (6 less than yesterday), of which 4 are in intensive care (1 less). Unfortunately, there are also four new deaths today.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Contagions and deaths in decline in Sardinia, two victims

The Covid race in Sardinia is still slowing down, where in the last 24 hours there has also been a decline in deaths, from 6 to 2: an 88-year-old man residing in the province of Sassari and a man of 91 residing in the province of Oristano. The new confirmed cases are 297 (- 31), of which 263 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 2,979 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The positivity rate drops from 11.2 to 9.9 percent. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 5 (+ 1), those in the medical area 77 (- 4). Cases of home isolation are slowing down, a total of 6,848 (- 417).

One death and 209 new cases in South Tyrol

After a week of respite, Alto Adige recorded another victim of covid, bringing the total number of deaths to 1531. There are 209 new cases (2 pcr and 207 antigen tests). 1731 South Tyroleans are currently in quarantine, while 214 have been declared healed. In the normal hospital wards there are 25 covid patients, 4 in private clinics and one in intensive care.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

Slight decrease in hospitalized in Umbria, even in intensive care

Slight decline in Covid hospitalized in Umbria, 117, two fewer than Thursday, and the number of places occupied in intensive care has dropped to one, from three, and there is a new death linked to the virus. This is the picture on the Region’s website. On the last day, 267 new cases emerged and 268 recovered. The currently positive figures are stable, 2,805, two less. 1,586 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 16.8 percent, it was 14.7 on Thursday and 12.1 on the same day last week.