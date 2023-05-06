Corporate crises. The Region meets the ownership of La Perla — Enterprises

Concern for the difficulties facing the company, despite the announcement by the current owner of a financing operation within the month of May, which will start in the next few days.

They return to the tables of the Region i problemi de The Pearlhistoric underwear brand controlled by holding Tennoractive in the field of luxury fashion.

The Regional Councilor for Economic Development and Employment, Vincenzo Collamet the executives of La Perla via videoconference, including the owner Lars Windhorst and the managing director Peter Shaefer, as well as the managers of the Bologna site, for an update on the current situation. Present Sergio Lo Giudicedelegate to the work of the Metropolitan city of Bologna and representatives of the regional trade union organizations of Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl and Uiltec Uil and Rsu.

Windhorst has ensured that an important financing operation will be implemented by May. In particular, it guaranteed within a few days a Economic support to the Bologna plant, so as to restart work. He also pledged to bring in additional funding by the end of May to implement a new financial plan.

Colla and Lo Giudice expressed their concern about the difficulties facing La Perla, an important brand known throughout the world which is part of the history of moda made in Italy. In recalling the social value of the company, which employs many women in the area, they thanked the workers and union representatives for the great responsibility shown to date.

New table in June

The next convening of the crisis table will be held at the beginning of June, in order to verify the implementation of all the commitments made.

The Pearl today it employs 330 people in Italyof which 220 are employed in the production plant of Bologna after the 2019 agreement col Ministry of Labourthe Emilia-Romagna Region and the trade unions, which indicated 126 redundancies and led to layoffs for part of the workers at the Bologna plant and incentives to leave.