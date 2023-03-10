After counting the support of the president of the assembly, Virgilio Saquicela (ind.) and dissidents of Pachakutik and the Democratic Left (ID), the correísmo benches and the Christian Social Party (PSC) confirmed that next week they will present the pimpeachment court against President Guillermo Lasso.

In a brief three-line statement, this Friday, March 10, 2023, these political sectors assured that “the trial is going”, although without yet specifying the grounds for this process that will require an admissibility opinion from the Constitutional Court.

“The trial request is firm and will be presented in mid-March,” they said.

They clarified that the occasional commission report, which was approved with 104 votes last Saturday, “is not the same as the impeachment petition.”

Assembly members from Pachakutik and the Democratic Left pointed out that this report omitted information about the alleged corruption scheme in public companies and the alleged operation of the Albanian mafia in Ecuador.

“Ecuador deserves the truth, without injustice, complicity or impunity,” said the opposition led by correísmo and the PSC.

The signatures

Saquicela led the signing of the statement along with the coordinators of the correísmo bench (Unes), Mauricio Zambrano, and Esteban Torres, from the PSC.

Mireya Pazmiño, an assembly member separated from the Pachakutik bloc and close to the president of Conaie, Leonidas Iza, also signed. Like Rodrigo Fajardo, from the Democratic Left (ID) bench in open contradiction with the party leadership.

In principle, the impeachment request was scheduled to be filed this Friday.

They lowered tensions with dance

The statement was issued one day after the first face-to-face session of the Plenary this week, after the approval of the report last Saturday.

In the midst of political tensions, the session ended with a dance of assembly members from all the benches. There was orchestra. The meeting took place in Portoviejo, Manabí, regarding the festivities of this town.

This is the process for impeachment