Corruption in Santa Marinella, four on trial – News

The Civitavecchia preliminary hearing judge has sent four people to trial in relation to the corruption proceedings which then gave rise to the revenge porn case in which the mayor of Santa Marinella (Rm), Pietro Tidei, was the victim. The judge for the preliminary hearings, in a proceeding arising from a complaint by Tidei, sent Fabio Quartieri, Giuseppe Salomone, Fabrizio Fonti and Roberto Angeletti to trial, the latter being a municipal councilor in Santa Marinella at the time. “All sent to trial. Justice is slow but always arrives”, commented Tidei on Facebook.

