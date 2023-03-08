The Fifth Section of the Council of State ratified the precautionary measure that provisionally suspended César Augusto Pachón Achury as Senator of the Republic, whose election was demanded by the citizen Cristhian Fernando Díaz for alleged double militancy.

Senator Boyacense (Historical Pact coalition – MAIS Party), through his Facebook account, issued a statement stating that the suspension is provisional, given his alleged double militancy, and points out that his election was given thanks to a coalition between several parties, with the aim of bringing about change.

The first instance decision was made in October 2022 and has now been ratified by the Fifth Section in full, while the lawsuit is being studied.

Pachón Achury concluded his statement by assuring that he hopes that justice will prove him right and that for now he is working in his defense to remain as Senator and thus fulfill the commitments he has with his voters.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

