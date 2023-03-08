The test period began on Monday the 6th for applicants for an administrative position within the Neuquén Judiciary. The contest opened its second stage (after admission of documentation) with a multiple-choice questionnaire that had to be passed with at least 80% correct answers.

RÍO NEGRO spoke with several applicants about the assessments of the classifying moment who shared details of the experience.

How long is the exam

The exam consists of 40 questions to be answered under the multiple choice modality in a time of 25 minutes. This factor was controversial for many of those who agreed to the theory test.

“The time seems to be fine but it is very short, especially because of the nerves,” confessed one of the applicants.

“It wasn’t enough for me, I couldn’t finish it, I didn’t have time to read everything before answering”explained another evaluated.

“I passed the exam and although the time was short, everything could be answered,” he commented. another of those applying for a position in the judicial body.

It is important to remember that the exams were not the same for everyone, and that each applicant was assigned a topic. Therefore, for some the conclusions regarding the time between questions varied according to the person.

They also informed before the examination thatfor people who declared disability and required time adjustmentsThey were informed about them.

How is the platform to access the exam

The exam is developed on the Moodle platform. There, a pilot test was enabled in the previous days so that those interested have a first experience. As of this Monday, he was enabled only to take the theoretical qualifying exam, which was accessed from a link.

Consulted about the level of accessibility, several evaluated assured that “Login is very easy” and that the platform was “intuitive”.

«The methodology was good. The platform was very easy to use”confided one of the applicants consulted by this means.

exam difficulty

Most of the people who told you about their experience during the evaluation agreed that the level of difficulty was high. “You had to have studied a lot yes or yes, because time did not help,” said one of the applicants.

“There were also very tricky and misleading questionsthat you had to read them two or three times, and if you had a difficult time, it was very likely that you would answer wrong” added another of the evaluated.

The content of the exam goes through various theoretical and procedural topics of the jurisdiction of the Judiciary within the administrative sphere. In some cases, questions were also asked about the structural functioning of the organism.

Despite this, several people valued the importance of accessing the possibility of competing for a position in a regular job and part of the provincial State.

«I think it’s good that people are given this opportunity, and with only having a secondary degree, More similar chances should be generated and people can enter the State through an exam, “they said.

