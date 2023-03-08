.

Berlin (German news agency) – On International Women’s Day, the Union in the Bundestag criticized the work of the traffic light coalition for the interests of women. “I can’t see that women’s political issues are very high on the traffic light agenda,” said Mechthild Heil (CDU), chairwoman of the women’s group in the Union faction, to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions).

“What has been initiated for women so far does not affect a large number of women, but only a very small number. That’s a shame.” The Union politician mentioned, for example, the “guidelines for a feminist foreign policy”. Family policy projects have “much more weight on the agenda” in the government of the SPD, Greens and FDP than women’s policy projects.

HOME PAGE