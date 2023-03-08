Adrian Newey revealed how the Red Bull worked to resolve a reliability issue over the weekend of Bahrain Grand Prix.

The team delivered a dominant performance in Sunday’s race, with Max Verstappen who preceded Sergio Perez in a 1-2 final for the defending champions.

However, the team has encountered some unexpected problems with the RB19 during Friday and Newey is proud of the work done in order to improve for the day of the race.

“Last year was tough,” Newey told the F1 Nation podcast, referring to Red Bull’s double retirement at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I think 2011 was the last time we won the first race of the season, so it’s the end of a long dry spell in that respect. The tests [pre-campionato] They went well for us, we thought we had a competitive car. FP1, I have to admit, made us smile a bit because we had some problems, and the guys reacted really WELL. We had quite a long evening on Friday night to work through these issues.”

Red Bull faced an “unexpected” problem in Bahrain

When asked if the problems the team faced in Bahrain were new, Newey explained: “Yes they were. There was an unexpected problem with the car on Friday from a reliability point of view which meant some extra work. The car didn’t perform exactly as we expected, the conditions seemed to have changed a little.