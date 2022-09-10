Home News Couple dies in a motorcycle accident in Salento, the head of the brigade is investigated for road murder with four other people: “Dangerous cycle path”
Couple dies in a motorcycle accident in Salento, the head of the brigade is investigated for road murder with four other people: “Dangerous cycle path”

Couple dies in a motorcycle accident in Salento, the head of the brigade is investigated for road murder with four other people: “Dangerous cycle path”

LECCE – Turning to the investigation into the road accident in which they lost their lives on July 18 last Antonio Carla47, from Lecce and his partner Sara Rollo, 43 years old, from San Donato, on the seafront of San Foca. The deputy prosecutor Alessandro Prontera entered the names of the managers of the Melendugno Technical Office in the register of suspects Salvatore Petrachi and two employees of the same office, Federico Stella e Antonio Rizzo; of the commander of the local police Antonio Nahi (defended by the lawyer Giuseppe Corleto) e Maria Grazia Saracinoall accused of the crime of road murder.

