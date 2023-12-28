Home » Couple with baby victim of armed carjacking, suspect arrested after nighttime chase (Essen)
Couple with baby victim of armed carjacking, suspect arrested after nighttime chase (Essen)

Essen –

A couple with a baby of barely ten months old became victims of a brutal carjacking in Essen last week. Two armed men threatened them with a firearm and fled in the car.

The facts date from last Thursday, December 22. “The couple, a 33-year-old woman and her 27-year-old husband, walked with their ten-month-old baby to their parked car in the Nieuwstraat in Essen,” spokesperson Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office tells the story. “There they were threatened by two men with a firearm. The victims were slightly injured in the commotion that arose.”

The carjackers were able to steal the keys to the parked Peugeot and fled. “The car was immediately signaled and was spotted by the Dutch police during the night,” said Aerts. The police immediately gave chase and were able to intercept the car after some time. “The driver, a 20-year-old Dutch man, was arrested. The suspect is requested to be surrendered to the Dutch authorities.”

