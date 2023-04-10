news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, APRIL 10 – There are 87 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto yesterday, against 249 the previous day. One victim is also reported. The total infections are 2,710,690, the victims are 16,773. The descent of the current official cases continues, which are 17,451, 301 fewer than in the previous 24 hours. Slight decrease for hospitalizations in non-critical areas, which are 782 (-5), while those in intensive care are unchanged (24). (HANDLE).

