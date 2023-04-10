news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – “From the refereeing point of view, what would change in today’s football? I have to tell the truth, I’m not very happy with how the Var is applied: right now it has taken over the referee’s decision, the Var is used too often”. Thus Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, guest of Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1. “He was born to remedy clear and obvious mistakes, but now his intervention is too much requested, he needs to be changed a bit. On fouls there is still a lot of confusion. There could be the idea of ​​setting the effective time to avoid these maxi-recoveries. Some things can be done”.



And then on Real Madrid: “It’s a very, too demanding season, there are too many matches. There was a World Cup in the middle with 15 of our players involved, then the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia, the Club World Cup in Morocco in February : moral of the story from 30 December to 20 March we played every three days. In the regularity championship, we were unable to have the continuity of Barcelona. The calendar is absurd and something should be done there too. But we have to play in the Cup final del Re and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the season is still open. And let’s not forget that we have already brought home the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup”. (HANDLE).

