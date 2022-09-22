Listen to the audio version of the article

Back in class all the students resident in Italy (the last ones were those of the Val d’Aosta on 19 September) for the principals, the problems related to the cases (fortunately still rare for now) of Covid in the classroom remain to be managed. isolation of positives and close contact management

Reduced insulation to 5 days

First of all, positivity to Covid must result from antigenic or molecular tests. The do-it-yourself test bought at the pharmacy is not enough. Positivity must be communicated to the school. And the student is required to house isolation. For those who have always been asymptomatic or have been symptomatic at first but have been asymptomatic for at least two days, the isolation may end after 5, instead of the current 7.

A swab is required for returning to class

To return to school, a negative result of the test (molecular or antigenic) is required at the end of isolation.

Self-monitoring and FFp2 in the classroom for close contacts

As for the management of students who came into contact in class with a positive classmate, the indications contained in the Circular dated 30/03/2022 are still in force. Therefore, the self-surveillance regime is applied, consisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 mask in class until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact.

Test only in case of symptoms

If symptoms of possible Sars-Cov-2 infection occur during the self-monitoring period, an antigen or molecular test is recommended immediately, which in the event of a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day. following the date of the last contact.