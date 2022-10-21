UDINE. There are 1,173 new cases of coronavirus positivity recorded in Friuli Venezia Giuliana on Thursday 20 October. In detail, a total of 5,832 tests and swabs were performed: on 1,907 molecular swabs 221 new infections were detected, while from the 3,925 rapid antigenic tests carried out a further 952 cases emerged.

There are 6 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 212. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded: 2 in Trieste and 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,538, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,403 in Trieste, 2,581 in Udine, 1,051 in Pordenone and 503 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 517,390 people have tested positive for the virus.