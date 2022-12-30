Listen to the audio version of the article

The cases of Covid and the deaths in Italy are decreasing. With regard to the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announces that in the week of 23-29 December 2022 there were: 122,110 new positive cases with a variation of -11.3% compared to the previous week (137,599). There were 706 deceased with a variation of -11.5% compared to the previous week (798); 807,118 swabs carried out with a variation of -20.8% compared to the previous week (1,019,362). Finally, the positivity rate of 15.1% with a variation of +1.6% compared to the previous week (13.5%).

Iss: 2% XBB Gryphon variant in Italy, stable ++



In Italy, at the moment, the sequences present in the Icogen platform relating to the XBB variant called Gryphon, which probably contributed to the explosion of Covid cases in China, are equal to 2% of the total, a substantially stable value compared to the November bulletin. This is highlighted by the ISS monthly bulletin on variants, relating to December, which reports the genomic sequences deposited weekly by regional laboratories on the Icogen platform (Italian Covid-19 Genomic) and ISS.

Magrini: good data from Italy, vaccinating is essential

«As regards drugs and vaccines, the Italian situation is currently under control. Our data is good and shows a drop in Covid infections. Now the important thing is to get vaccinated and make boosters. This is a fundamental step to consolidate the results. The goal is to vaccinate all subjects at risk due to age and pathologies and fragile subjects of all ages in January ». Thus the director general Aifa, Nicola Magrini, who participated in the meeting of the Crisis Unit at the Ministry of Health. “In the meeting we took stock of the epidemiological situation and we will maintain vigilance,” he said.