There are 12,317 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 15,565. The victims are 34, up from 18 yesterday. The rate is 11.3%, stable from 11.1% yesterday.

Intensive care units grew by 7 units (yesterday +1) and are now 180 with 20 admissions per day; ordinary hospitalizations decreased by 13 (yesterday -81), for a total of 3,923.