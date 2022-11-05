Home News Covid, the weekly data: 166 thousand cases and 496 deaths, down
Covid, the weekly data: 166 thousand cases and 496 deaths, down

Covid, the weekly data: 166 thousand cases and 496 deaths, down

After 6 days, the data on the spread of the coronavirus in Italy are back. The Ministry of Health today published the numbers relating to the last missing days, stopping at those of yesterday, Thursday. Not a weekly bulletin, but the delayed publication of individual daily data to date.

Adding them together, we obtain that in the last 7 days (28 October-3 November) there were 165,966 cases, a decrease of 24.8% compared to the previous week (21-27 October).

The latest daily data that is communicated, however, that of yesterday, shows growth: on Thursday there were 38,996 positive tests for coronavirus. On the same day a week ago there were 31,760 (+ 22.8%).

There are 242,433 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Thursday there were 205,738. The positivity rate is now 16.09% against 15.44% 7 days ago (+ 4.2%). In the last 7 days (October 28-November 3) the average positivity rate was 15%, a decrease of 7.8% compared to the previous week (October 21-27).

The victims are 87 in one day, while a week ago there were 94 (-7.4% in 7 days). In the last 7 days (October 28-November 3) there were 496 deaths, a decrease of -14.6% compared to the previous week (October 21-27).

