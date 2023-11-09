Crafting Excellence: The Second Changsha Vocational Skills Competition Shines Bright

The Second Changsha Vocational Skills Competition kicked off with a bang, showcasing the talents of 646 skilled craftsmen from various districts and counties in Changsha. The three-day event presented a smart, green, and safe display of vocational skills, highlighting the city’s dedication to nurturing and promoting skilled talent.

The competition featured a wide range of projects, including health and social care, internet marketing, beauty, floral art, and tea art. Each project emphasized the importance of both theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that participants demonstrated their comprehensive skill sets.

Judge Lin Juan emphasized the importance of implementing humanistic care into the entire process of health and social care, demonstrating the competition’s commitment to promoting healthy elderly care concepts. The event aimed to not only improve the contestants’ nursing skills but also spread the concept of healthy elderly care throughout the society.

The competition also featured internet marketing projects, aligning with national competition standards and emphasizing the interactivity and credibility of online platforms for marketing and promotion. The projects showcased the city’s emerging advantageous industrial chains, such as 3D printing, industrial control, and new energy vehicle intelligent technology, aligning the competition with the needs of Changsha’s key industrial chains and market demands.

The vocational skills competition was not only a platform for showcasing talent but also a source of entertainment for the public. Enthusiastic onlookers were delighted by the ornamental competition events, such as beauty, floral art, and tea art. The competition’s unique skills and eye-catching displays made it a visually appealing and enjoyable experience for those in attendance.

The event will be broadcast live, allowing citizens to watch the competition online through various platforms. Those interested in attending the event in person can make reservations through the official WeChat accounts for the Changsha Vocational Skills Competition and Changsha Human Society.

Overall, the Second Changsha Vocational Skills Competition was a celebration of talent, innovation, and dedication to nurturing skilled talent in the city. With a focus on practical application, theoretical knowledge, and emerging industrial needs, the competition demonstrated the city’s commitment to promoting vocational skills and fostering the growth of “Changsha Craftsmen.”

