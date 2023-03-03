news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 03 MAR – A serious accident occurred in the afternoon along the A4 in the Pero Fiera Milano section and viale Certosa in the direction of Venice. Two women, aged 15 and 58, died aboard an Opel Corsa in a collision involving a road train and two other cars. The firefighters report it.

Four other people were transported to hospital. The firefighters, the 118 helicopter rescue service and the agents of the traffic police were on site. (HANDLE).