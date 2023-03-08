Home News Crash in front of Chalchuapa motel leaves motorcyclist injured
Crash in front of Chalchuapa motel leaves motorcyclist injured

Lorena Guadalupe Peña Mendoza and her daughter Ana Virginia Guardado Peña have been sued for illicit enrichment for a total amount of 277 thousand 482.54 dollars, of which its origin was not justified.

The First Civil Chamber received the request, which has been presented by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), after the Probity Unit of the Supreme Court of Justice reported a finding of 15 irregularities detected in the asset declarations, 7 of them correspond to the ex-deputy for an amount of 140 thousand 521.60 and 8 to her daughter for 136 thousand 960.94 dollars, these constitute credit card payments, deposits in bank accounts, loan payments and the purchase of two properties.

The period in which the findings are reported is when she served as a proprietary deputy for the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) political party, in the Legislative Assembly, from May 1, 2012 to April 30, 2015 and from May 1, 2015 to April 30, 2018.

Subsequently, the aforementioned Chamber will set a date for the preparatory hearing.

