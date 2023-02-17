Visión Amazonía pays up to 50% of the value of the credit for compliance with conservation agreements, an incentive that promotes keeping the forest standing.

Peasants from Caquetá who requested credits from Banco Agrario in the “Green Credits” program of the alliance with the REM Visión Amazonía program, received a check on February 16 at the Agricultural Forum with the value of the incentive for forest conservation.

These small producers who signed conservation agreements kept their word and today officially receive the news that part of the credit is paid by Amazon Vision to Banco Agrario.

Green Credits are a strategy of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, which through the program REM Amazon Vision It seeks to improve the income of the small producer and promote a culture of conservation and sustainable use of the forest, and, which, in turn, aims to reduce dependence on the extractive exploitation of the natural resources of the Colombian Amazon.

This Green Credit program has reached 1,130 peasants in the Colombian Amazon, 532 in the department of Caquetá; 345 in Guaviare; 125 in Putumayo and 128 in the south of Meta.

The lines of credit to access this incentive are: non-timber products from the forest, such as açaí or Amazon fish farming; agroforestry systems with rubber, cocoa, chontaduro or cupoazu; livestock conversion (no promotion); silvopastoral systems by natural regeneration; compact forest plantations and forest production with natural regeneration.

The incentives that are granted in these Green Credits have the objective of promoting a rural economy that promotes social well-being and the reduction of poverty in the territory, but also favors the achievement of goals associated with the reduction of deforestation.

José Yunis Mebarak, general coordinator of the REM Visión Amazonía program, presented the lines of credit, the behavior of users in Caquetá and the Colombian Amazon, highlighting the effectiveness of interventions such as rural extension, payments for environmental services, and financial instruments. , anchored to this transition from active nuclei of deforestation to nuclei of forest development.

“Visión Amazonía has linked 12,339 peasant families to the program, who have committed to the conservation of 299,284 hectares of forest through the financing of 42 productive projects, technical assistance, credits, productive alliances, value chains and payments for environmental services. like the IFA. We are going to expand these investments, the Government is moving everything to scale the Amazon Vision model and manage to contain deforestation hand in hand with the people, we hope that international cooperation, the creation of the national forest fund, will come to support this hard work to stop the destruction of our jungle”.

In the Agricultural Forum, new rural credits were announced, an agreement was signed that will benefit micro-entrepreneurs and new resources for credits with incentives for forest conservation, the latter coming from the second phase of the REM Visión Amazonía program.