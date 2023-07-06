Crepet: “It is not possible that 99.9% of students are promoted. So we destroyed the school”

Paolo Crepet, during a public meeting that took place in Mondolfo, in the province of Pesaro-Urbano, touched on various topics that concern current events, as reported by the local website Il Metauro.

Speaking of human intelligence in a world dominated by digital and smartphones, Crepet offered profound reflections. The psychologist touched upon topics such as the education of children to be beautiful, to sacrifice, and to achieve one’s goals. Then he emphasized the importance of allowing children to make mistakes, to allow them to grow.

During his speech at the event “Like a book outdoors”, a literary review, Crepet insisted on the uniqueness of each of us, urging the public to resist the pressure of fashions, freely expressing their thoughts, regardless of the context, both work and social.

One of the key themes of Crepet’s speech was the need to create favorable conditions for the growth of our children. The psychologist underlined how, in a ruling class where generational transition is difficult, young people are struggling to carry on the heritage built by their parents.

In the end, Crepet expressed concern about the current education situation. For the psychologist, a system in which almost all students are promoted is absurd, denouncing the lack of meritocracy. For Crepet only commitment should be rewarded and mediocrity should be condemned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

