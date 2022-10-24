MONTANARO

The funeral of Giuseppina Arena, the woman from Chivasso killed with three gunshots in the face on 12 October, the day of her 52nd birthday, will be celebrated today Monday 24, at 3 pm, in the parish church of Montanaro. Her body had been found a few hours after the crime under the overpass in the Pratoregio hamlet of Chivasso. Since that moment, the investigations into the murder have continued unabated: the carabinieri of the Turin investigative department and of the Chivasso operational nucleus work on at least two tracks: one is linked to the money (about one hundred thousand euros) that Giusy the singer, as everyone called the woman, had inherited from her mother, who died two years ago, the other is linked to her acquaintances, in the Chivasso della Coppina area, where Giuseppina Arena lived in the company of two dogs and a dozen cats, and again in Montanaro, her country of origin, where his brother Angelo, 50 years old, lives and where his mother is buried. For the moment there are no suspects and the investigations continue. “A special thanks to all the friends of via Togliatti and to all the citizens of Chivasso and Montanaro who have been close to us in this sad moment”, said Giusy Arena’s family who, in addition to his brother, leaves his nephews Simone, Samuele, Serena, Giada and Artur. Last Monday, in front of Giusy’s house, several people gathered for a moment of prayer.

“We loved each other and got along well,” said his brother Angelo Arena, the first to be heard by the deputy prosecutor Alessandro Gallo of the Ivrea prosecutor’s office during the statements made as a witness a few hours after the discovery of the murder. On Wednesday afternoon, according to a friend’s story, Angelo Arena was sitting at the tables of a bar in the square in Montanaro with one of her children and several times he would dial his sister’s mobile number to wish her birthday. Obviously Giusy did not answer. By that time she was already dead, shot three times by a killer. Which she certainly knew.

L. M.